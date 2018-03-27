Peavine Baptist Church is inviting the residents of all the communities of North Georgia to attend Good Friday and Easter Sunday services at their two campuses – one in Rock Spring and one in Rossville.
The Good Friday services, which begin at 6:30 on March 30, will be followed by an "Easter Extravaganza" – a giant children’s Easter egg hunt and pizza – at each campus.
Executive Pastor Daniel Currie says both campuses are expecting a higher-than-usual turnout on Easter Sunday and have extra services scheduled. The Rock Spring campus will have Easter morning services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11a.m. The Rossville Campus will have Easter morning services at 8:30 a.m. and 11a.m..
Peavine Baptist is listed by Outreach Magazine as one of the top 100 fastest-growing churches in America. The church averages 1,300 people on Sunday mornings. The church expanded to include their Rossville campus in February.
Currie says the church feels honored to have a presence in Rossville now. Even before they located there, they had been involved in the community, providing meals for 250 residents last Thanksgiving and conducting a food drive in partnership with Sav-A-Lot in Fort Oglethorpe to benefit families in Rossville.
Peavine’s lead pastor, Joel Southerland, says he welcomes everyone who would like to be a part of the church’s Easter celebration. "Easter weekend is the most important weekend of the year on the church calendar, and we are thrilled to invite our community to an exciting celebration of the Cross."
The main campus of Peavine Baptist Church is located at 1089 Peavine Rd. in Rock Spring. The Rossville campus is located at 100 Spring St. in Rossville. To learn more, visit www.peavine.org/easter.