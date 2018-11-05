Voters swamped early voting locations across Georgia this year, locking in over 2 million votes ahead of Tuesday’s election and showing their strong desire to be counted in the tight race for governor.
Early voting ended with a final surge Friday, when nearly 250,000 people got their votes in before Election Day, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp announced on Monday a new, all-time record for early voting in a mid-term election ahead of Tuesday’s November 6 general election. Through the last day of early voting on Friday, Nov. 2, Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail.
Kemp's office says the previous early voting turn-out record in a midterm election was 945,507 early votes cast – 838,484 in-person and 107,023 by mail – in the November 4, 2014, general election.
In Walker County, 11,910 early ballots were cast by 31% of the of the county’s 38,600 registered voters. In Catoosa County, 14,184 early ballots were cast by 35% of the county’s 40,225 voters.
“In Georgia, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat, and I am incredibly proud of this new record showing strong voter engagement leading up to tomorrow’s election,” stated Secretary Kemp. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of thousands of election officials all across Georgia who are dedicated to secure, accessible, and fair elections for all.”