Early voting numbers in Georgia have already surged past 1 million, according to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
As of Sunday, Oct. 28, more than 1.18 million people had cast early votes, with more than 1 million of those taking place in person at an early voting location.
In Catoosa Count, 9,112 voters had cast early ballots, while 4,888 Walker County residents had voted. In both counties, early voting precincts reported very heavy turnout, long lines, and up to an hour’s waiting time at polls on Saturday.
Early voting continues in Walker County through Friday, Nov. 2, at five locations: the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
In Catoosa County, residents may go to two precincts to vote early. They can go to the Ringgold precinct at the Freedom Center at 5283 Evitt St., next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or they can vote early at the Westside precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School. Catoosa early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 2. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6.
Records show that almost three times as many early ballots have been cast this year in Georgia as at the same point in the last midterm elections in 2014.
Overall, early voting has become increasingly popular in Georgia. About 58 percent of all voters cast their ballots in advance of Election Day in 2016, and 37 percent voted early in 2014.
A record number of Georgians, 6.9 million, are registered to vote for this year’s elections, which feature the race for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. Elections for U.S. Congress, statewide offices and the Georgia General Assembly are also at stake this year.
Any registered voter can cast a ballot at early voting sites, where they use the same kind of touchscreen voting machines available on Election Day. No votes will be counted until then.