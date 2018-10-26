With the second week of early voting nearing its close, election officials say voter turnout is steady with a week left in the early voting window.
Early voting opened Monday, Oct. 15, and will continue for one more week leading up to the Nov. 6 general election.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore says the voter turnout thus far jumped from 8.6 percent to 18.6 percent from week one to week two of early voting.
“We ended yesterday (Thursday, Oct. 25) at 7,294 in-person ballots for both precincts,” Moore said.
During early voting residents do not have to vote at their designated precincts. They instead have the option to vote early at either the Ringgold precinct on Evitt Street next to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or at the Westside precinct at West Side Elementary School
In addition to Thursday’s closing numbers, Moore added that 194 residents had cast ballots at the two precincts as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
That number brought the overall total to 7,488 of the county’s 40,225 active voters (an 18.6 percent turnout so far).
After the big week one numbers, Moore said the turnout numbers were encouraging and reminiscent of the last presidential election.
She said Friday morning that the numbers could grow in week three of early voting.
“The third week is usually always the busiest, so it’ll be interesting to see if it goes that way this year considering how busy we were the first week of early voting,” Moore said.
The three-week window for early voting will close Friday, Nov. 2.
Polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch closures from noon to 1 p.m.
Also, early voting will be available Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Although residents can vote at Ringgold or Westside during early voting, they’ll need to go to their designated precinct on Election Day.
There are no local contested races to be decided on the ballot, but voters still have plenty to consider this election season as they vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and other offices.
What to bring to the polls
Voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.
“A lot of people think they need to bring their precinct card to vote, they don’t…they just need their government issued ID,” Moore said.