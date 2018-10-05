Catoosa County will open up a three-week window for advanced and early voting for the Nov. 6 general election Monday morning, Oct. 15.
Although there are no local contested races to be decided, voters still have plenty to consider this election season as they vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and other offices.
Early voting will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2.
Also, early voting will be available Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore, there are 40,225 active voters in the county.
Although residents will need to vote at their designated precinct on Election Day, Moore says they’ll have to visit one of two precincts in order to vote early in person.
“If they vote early they’ll have to come here to the Ringgold precinct (Freedom Center) or Westside,” Moore said.
The Freedom Center is located at 5283 Evitt St. next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, while the Westside precinct is located at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School.
In addition to the early voting times and dates, Moore says the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.
“The registration deadline is Oct. 9,” she said. “Residents can go online to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov and they can find out more about dates and times, find their precinct, check sample ballots, and register.”
The website also has all the information and an application for those interested in applying for an absentee ballot.
What to bring to the polls
Voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.