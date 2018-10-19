Early voting in Walker County has definitely been “heavy” so far, according to an election commission spokesman on Thursday, Oct. 18.
After only four days of early voting and limited to only one precinct, the downtown Walker County courthouse, more than 1,100 voters had cast ballots by the end of the day.
Also very heavy was the new voter registration this year as more than 5,500 new voters registered for this midterm election. In all, 38,600 Walker County residents are registered to vote in the Nov. 6 election, compared with 32,951 registered voters for the 2016 general election.
Both the state’s hotly contested gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp and the local commissioner referendum seem to be the driving issues in this midterm election.
While there are no local contested races on the ballot, Walker County voters are voting on the governor’s race between Abrams, Kemp and Libertarian Ted Metz, as well as elections for the U.S. Congress, secretary of state, attorney general, state schools superintendent and the General Assembly.
In addition, there are also seven proposed Georgia Constitutional Amendments and statewide referendum questions on the ballot. (For details of these items and for a sample ballot, go online to https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/elections.
The most important local issue on the ballot in Walker County is the form of government for the future of the county. Voters in Walker will have the choice of keeping a sole commissioner form of government or switching to a board of commissioners.
The referendum reads: “Shall the governing authority of Walker County be changed from a sole commissioner to a five-member board of com-missioners with the chairperson elected at large and four commissioners elected by district?”
Early voting for Walker County continues this week and next, but only at the county courthouse on Duke Street in LaFayette. Courthouse balloting will continue 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 2. Voting is also available at the courthouse on one Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walker County voters also may cast their early ballots at a number of additional polling stations on Saturday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 2. Those Walker County precincts are: Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.