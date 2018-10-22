A steady stream of voters kept poll workers busy at the West Side voting precinct Monday morning, Oct. 22.
“We’ve had over 1,400 people vote since last Monday,” said elections official Shelly Coffee, “and the Ringgold precinct is running twice that.”
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore reports that in the first week of early voting this year, 4,176 people voted in Catoosa County. “In 2014, we only had 5,030 vote in all three weeks of early voting,” she says.
Coffee says the busiest hours for the West Side precinct, which is located next to West Side Elementary School, are around the time school starts and when it lets out. “We’ve had some times when there was a line of people waiting for a voting machine.”
Early voting lasts through Nov. 2. Two polling sites in Catoosa County are open for early voting: the West Side polling site and the Freedom Center in Ringgold. During early voting, people can vote at either site.
“Georgia has three weeks of early voting,” says Coffee, “so people have every chance to vote.”
Where to vote early in Catoosa County
Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold
West Side Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
Remaining early voting dates
Oct. 22-26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 28, No voting
Oct. 29-31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 3-5, No voting
Final Election Day
Nov. 6, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (all precincts open, must vote at assigned precinct)