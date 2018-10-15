Early voting begins today, Oct. 15, in Catoosa and Walker counties.
In Catoosa County, residents may go to two precincts to vote early in person. They can go to the Ringgold precinct at the Freedom Center at 5283 Evitt St., next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or they can vote early at the Westside precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School. Catoosa early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2.
Early voting for Walker County this week will be only at the county courthouse on Duke Street in LaFayette. Courthouse balloting will continue 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 2. Voting is also available at the courthouse on one Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walker County voters also may cast their early ballots on Saturday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 2 at these other Walker County locations: Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The most important local issue on the ballot in Walker County is the form of government for the future of the county. Voters in Walker will have the choice of keeping a sole commissioner form of government or switching to a board of commissioners.
The referendum reads: “Shall the governing authority of Walker County be changed from a sole commissioner to a five-member board of commissioners with the chairperson elected at large and four commissioners elected by district?”
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.