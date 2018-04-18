Early and advanced voting for the primary election in Catoosa County will open for three weeks beginning April 30.
With the general primary/non-partisan general election set for Tuesday, May 22, voters will have to opportunity to cast ballots early at two of the county's voting precincts; Ringgold's Freedom Center and Westside.
To be decided will be two Board of Commissioners seats (Districts 2 and 4), as well as the District 4 seat on the Board of Education.
In the commissioner's races, District 2 incumbent for the past four terms, Bobby Winters, is running against Chuck Harris, who works in medical equipment sales. Meanwhile, District 4 Commissioner Ray Johnson faces opposition from Charlie Stephens, who owns a garbage collection service.
The Board of Education race features District 4 incumbent David Moeller facing opposition from Brad Hayden, a construction manager.
In the race for Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge, incumbent Ralph Van Pelt Jr. faces opposition from Melissa Hise.
Also on the ballot will be Board of Education District 2 member Jack Sims, State Court Judge Ron Goulart, and State Court Solicitor General Doug Woodruff, all of whom are running unopposed.
The three-week early/advanced voting window will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 30 through May 18.
Extended hours will exist until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, and a Saturday voting session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12.
Polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
More information about voter registration and Catoosa County elections can be found online at Catoosa.com.