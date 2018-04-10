Ballots are being readied for the upcoming general primary and nonpartisan general elections that are scheduled for Tuesday, May 22.
Early in-person voting begins April 30 at the Walker County Board of Registrations and Elections Office in Room 110 of the county courthouse at 103 South Duke St. in LaFayette.
Voting at the courthouse will be April 30 to May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
On Saturday, May 12, voting can take place at the courthouse office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the same day that voting in satellite locations will commence.
There will be one satellite office in Flintstone at Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Road, that will open on May 12 for in-person voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, May 14-18.
Please note that no advance voting (early voting) will take place on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday prior to an election day.
To request mail-in ballots for the upcoming election contact the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration at 706-638-4349 or visit walkercountyelections.com to print a request form.
There are few local primary or nonpartisan races. State Rep. John Deffenbaugh faces challenger Colton Moore in the Republican primary to represent District 1 in the state legislature, and Melissa Hise is running against incumbent Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt.