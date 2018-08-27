No, solid state drives can only be written to a certain number of times.
Solid state drives are the new “hard drives” used for longer term storage. Instead of having physical hard platters in them as hard drives did, essentially solid state drives (SSD) are using space like memory to store large amounts of information. They are much smaller than the actual hard drives and have much faster access speeds. At this point in time they cost a lot more than regular hard drives.
There are also hybrid drives available that use some of both approaches and cost similar to traditional hard drives but faster.
The problem is that each of the locations in the SSD can only be written a number of times and then become weak and cannot hold the signal store there. For this reason you do not want to normally be doing a lot of active cache on the drives as it is written and re-written often. However the limits tend to be very high so failure times will probably tend to be similar to what we have with the physical platters.
Just be aware that it is not rated as long as things like DVDs, and also it is magnetically writing, so it will be similar to memory and thumb drives and could be wiped out in magnetic storms (whether sun spot or human induced), whereas DVD is burned in and it so not subject to those.
SSD works great when used as normal hard drives and where data is not written again and again. They will speed your machine up, so many are using them as their C drive, but realize there is a limitation. They work great for storing pictures, documents, etc.
Send your questions about computers to me at the paper or to my e-mail dwight@dwightwatt.com and tell me you read this in this paper. I will pick a question to answer each week.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in NW Georgia. His webpage is www.dwightwatt.com His e-mail address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.