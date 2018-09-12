Windows 10 comes in different versions that include different components aimed for different markets. These versions are continuously updated with major updates twice a year. These major updates are identified by a number and are called updates.
The different Windows versions that you may encounter include the following: Home, Professional, Educational and Enterprise. The home edition is designed for home use and lets you do peer-to-peer networking and has more graphics programs in it. The professional version is designed for businesses and includes the ability to use domains for networking (where security info kept on a central computer) and does not include some graphics that come with home but have some more professional abilities. Enterprise is the professional edition for larger companies, and the updates and other items are control by a central computer. The educational version is a special version for mainly colleges that has basically all the features of home and professional.
The update number is a four-digit number that tells us the date it was released approximately. In previous versions of Windows, they had an update number that told as they were continuously updating, what the sequential number was when done. In Windows 10 the first two numbers of the update are the year and the second two numbers are the month. I have 1803 running on my machine which means it was released about March 2018.
To find your version and update, go to the Start button and click it. On the left side are several buttons. One looks like a gear which is the settings button. Click it. Now choose System in the choices you get. Then go down the list on the left and choose About.
Under the Windows section you will see the version and update you have of Windows 10.
Send me your questions about computers to me at the paper or to my e-mail dwight@dwightwatt.com and tell me you read this in this paper. I will pick a question to answer each week.
Dwight Watt does computer work for businesses, individuals and organizations and teaches about computers at a college in NW Georgia. His webpage is www.dwightwatt.com His e-mail address is dwight@dwightwatt.com.