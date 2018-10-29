About 100 people greeted Geoff Duncan, Republican candidate for Lt. Governor, when he touched down in LaFayette this afternoon
Duncan visited LaFayette to share his plans for investing in rural broadband, growing manufacturing and the economy in Northwest Georgia and securing our schools. Duncan met with local Republican activists as well as elected officials including state senators Jeff Mullis and Chuck Payne.
"I always enjoy the opportunity to get back to Northwest Georgia and I was excited to bring my youngest son Ryder with me this time," said Duncan. "We've got strong support from the voters of this region because the folks here know that I will deliver on my promises. I'm an outsider businessman who focuses on results."