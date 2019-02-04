A Ringgold woman was arrested on DUI charges after a passenger in her vehicle realized she was on drugs and called 911, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Erica Brooke Arrington, 24, of Boofer Road, was arrested Jan. 31 on charges of DUI and endangering the life of a child while driving DUI.
Arrington has been released from jail on bond.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 31, when Catoosa County dispatch received a complaint of a woman driving under the influence with a small child in the vehicle along U.S. 41 near Graysville Road.
The female caller said the driver, later identified as Arrington, picked her up and was acting very strange.
The woman said she tried to convince Arrington to let her drive instead, but that Arrington refused.
Deputy Deric North was able to catch up with the vehicle on Cloud Springs Road at Mack Smith Road, at which time he was able to confirm that there was a small child in the vehicle, reports show.
“Upon speaking with Ms. Arrington, I observed her speech to be very slurred and her movements slow,” Deputy North said.
Arrington participated in multiple unsuccessful field sobriety tests and was ultimately placed under arrest.
Arrington was believed to be under the influence of some sort of narcotic depressant, reports show.
The vehicle was turned over to the passenger in lieu of being towed.