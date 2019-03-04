Dr. Seuss Day at Boynton Elementary in Catoosa County

Cheerleaders from Heritage High School came to Boynton to read to students. It was a celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss. The entire school joined in on a padlet to share their favorite books. There were many activities to honor Dr. Seuss. Cheerleader Katlyn Sullivan read to her first-grade teacher's class, but what made it extra special was that her first-grade sister, Maggie, is also in that class. Pictured: Katlyn Sullivan, with Gina Rapp's first-graders from Boynton Elementary School. / Contributed