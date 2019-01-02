The Marsh House board of trustees invites members of the LaFayette, Walker County, and Northwest Georgia communities to participate in building an endowment fund for the long-range care of the Marsh House.
The Marsh House (308 North Main Street, LaFayette), was rescued by a group of citizens and the Walker County Historical Society (WCHS) in 2002. It is probably the oldest surviving structure in LaFayette from the time that the town was being organized, the square laid out, and the Chattooga Academy built, about 1836.
The story of this house and family is deeply intertwined with the story of this region. The Marsh-Allgood-Warthen family established the first mercantile store on the square about 1836 and the first textile mill and village in Northwest Georgia (Trion) in 1845.
The restoration of the Marsh House involved more than 250 volunteers who donated thousands of hours in cleaning, carpentry work, restoration, historical research, fund-raising, professional training of docents, and locating period furnishings so that the house was authentically restored, furnished, and listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
This process also involved more than $250,000 of donated private funds, as well as more than $200,000 in public funds provided by a county Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by the voters of Walker County for purchase of the house.
In the ensuing years, about 100 volunteers continue to work each year to provide educational and cultural experiences by maintaining a high-quality house museum with weekly open hours, Christmas Candlelight Tours, a Heritage Festival, and other educational activities. More than 10,000 people visit the house and grounds as well as the Chattooga Academy, also managed by the WCHS in partnership with the City of LaFayette. Thus, the Marsh House supports tourism and economic growth. The routine costs of programs, furnishings, and most repairs are covered by private donations, primarily through the annual Marsh House Friends Membership Campaign.
For additional information, people may visit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marsh-Warthen_House; http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/; and https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette/
The Marsh House (WCHS) is a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization. The goal of this year’s campaign is $25,000. All donations are tax deductible. Donors of $1,000 or more will be honored on a plaque displayed in the house. All donors will be invited to a celebration after March 1. Corporations and businesses are being invited to participate with major gifts in a separate part of the campaign, also to end on March 1, 2019.
During the quiet phase of the endowment campaign in December, more than $8,000 was raised through an invitation to long-term supporters of the Marsh House.
To make a donation, send a check to The Marsh House Endowment, PO Box 722, LaFayette, GA 30728.
The campaign committee consists of trustees David Boyle, Jan Shattuck and Joan Wardlaw.