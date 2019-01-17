In the past the Walker County Senior Citizens Prom has been held at the Civic Center.
But this year, as well as last year, the cost has increased to rent the center, meaning it was out of reach financially. Many local seniors, however, genuinely look forward to this night to cut loose and feel youthful.
Local Event DJ Raymond Wallin hopes to raise funds to bring back the event. He has reportedly gotten all the approvals he needs to move forward with his efforts.
“I was told that the Walker County Civic Center, being under new management, had raised the price on them to the point they just didn't have the funding to make it happen.” Wallin said. “I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year. Our precious senior citizens look forward to that prom every year, and I have had numerous calls and messages from many seniors, as well as family members of seniors, inquiring about it and expressing their disappointment.
“Currently we have $360 in donations or pledges and still need $290 to pay the Walker County Civic Center,” he said. “We will need donations from companies and even individuals to make centerpieces/baskets to give away as door prizes. I would like to get the venue paid and then give people the opportunity to sponsor a senior citizen by purchasing them a ticket for the prom. Tickets will go on sale soon and will be $10 per person.”
To donate, go to The Bank of Lafayette and deposit money into the Walker County Senior Citizens Prom account; or give it directly to the senior centers; or contact Raymond Wallin at 423-316-4309.