Gov.-elect Brian Kemp has named his legislative floor leaders for the General Assembly, a lineup strengthened by carryovers from outgoing Gov. Deal’s administration to push the new governor’s agenda when the 2019 session opens in January.
The House floor leaders are Reps. Jodi Lott of Evans, Terry Rogers of Clarkesville, Bert Reeves of Marietta and Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas. The upper chamber leaders are Sens. Blake Tillery of Vidalia and Brian Strickland of McDonough. Strickland and Rogers currently serve as floor leaders for Gov. Deal. Reeves is a member of the House Republican deputy whip team. Kemp also tapped former state Rep. Mark Hamilton as director of external affairs, no doubt relying on Hamilton’s experience as an entrepreneur and businessman who served as chairman of the House Industry and Labor Committee during his 2006-15 tenure. For deputy director under Hamilton, Kemp chose Stuart Wilkinson, who served in the secretary of state’s office under Kemp after six years in the Deal Administration.
Thus, the new administration’s leaders should carry considerable clout in the upcoming session. But they will face a challenge in working with Democrats, given the hotly contested race between Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams and the still simmering resentment among her partisans over election “voter suppression” charges under Kemp as secretary of state — flatly refuted by Kemp.
While Kemp was putting together his leadership team, things weren’t going so smoothly for his most prominent supporter, President Donald Trump. After his chief of staff, John F. Kelly, decided to leave at the end of the year, Trump began casting about for a replacement. He wanted Nick Ayers, the political wizard from Cobb, to take the job. Ayers has been chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence for more than a year and offered to take the job with the president temporarily. But Trump insisted on a two-year commitment. Ayers declined, saying he would depart at the end of the year and return to Georgia to be with his wife and triplets.
Ayers has had a spectacular political career, interrupting his Kennesaw State studies to join the gubernatorial campaign of Republican Sonny Perdue in his 2002 successful run for governor. Against the odds, Perdue defeated incumbent Democrat Roy Barnes to become the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction. Ayers then managed Perdue’s re-election campaign and joined with associate Paul Bennecke to revolutionize the Republican Governors Association and help elect seven new GOP governors.
Among numerous other political activities, Ayers managed the presidential campaign of Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was involved as consultant in the successful campaign of Republican Bruce Rauner for governor of Illinois in 2013. Ayers also led political action committee efforts that helped elect U.S. Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas in 2014. Ayers was the contact for the Trump team when Mike Pence was considered for vice president and Ayers handled negotiations leading to Pence’s selection for the No. 2 spot. Ayers also was a senior adviser to the Trump transition team.
As for the future, Ayers has said he will work with Trump’s Make America Great Again team “to advance the cause.” And that has to be good news for the cause.
Contact Don McKee at dmckee9613@aol.com.