Democrat political newcomer Charlie Bailey is challenging incumbent Republican Chris Carr for Georgia attorney general in a contest between two University of Georgia law school graduates with contrasting career backgrounds.
Carr has a lot of political experience. He was chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson for several years before being tapped in 2013 by Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as head of the state economic development agency. Three years later, the governor named Carr attorney general to fill the vacancy created when Sam Olens resigned to become president of Kennesaw State University.
Bailey’s experience includes working for two Democrat political campaigns while at UGA — Mark Taylor’s bid for governor in 2006 and James Marlow’s race for the 10th congressional district seat in 2007. Pursuing his law career, Bailey worked at the Barnes Law Group headed by former Gov. Roy Barnes for several years before taking on the job of gang prosecutor for the Fulton County district attorney in 2014. He resigned last February to run for attorney general.
On the issues, Carr pledges to “protect our citizens against unlawful government overreach,” to “end human trafficking, crack down on elder abuse” and combat the opioid epidemic. He says he will prosecute gang activity and protect consumers from such criminal tactics as cyber crime. Carr also supports transparency in government, citing his Open Government Tour across the state to educate public officials about open records and open meetings laws.
Bailey says he will be a prosecutor, “not an insider politician,” and is running “to protect Georgia’s families from crime, corruption and consumer fraud,” citing his first-hand experience “on the front lines of fighting violent crime.”
Bailey charges Carr with using his office “to attack the health care access of the hundreds of thousands of Georgians with pre-existing conditions” because this state is among those filing suits against the law, i.e., Obamacare, that “ensures access to health insurance” for people with pre-existing conditions. Bailey asserts Carr is using the power of the attorney general’s office “to attack the health care access of the hundreds of thousands of Georgians with pre-existing conditions.” Bailey pledges that he “will work to make health care always available.”
On the issue of combating the opioid crisis, Bailey faults Carr for not acting sooner after the attorney general on Tuesday announced he had chosen outside private lawyers as co-counsel in an investigation and litigation on manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of prescription opioid products in Georgia. Carr named John Bevis of the Barnes Law Group special assistant attorney general for opioid litigation and said the Barnes firm will work with the Cooper Firm in Marietta and firms in Savannah, Montgomery and Atlanta. Carr said, “I have dedicated every available resource our office has to fight the opioid epidemic” through his Statewide Opioid Task Force, cracking down on illegal prescribing and conducting training opportunities for law enforcement and prosecutors.
In response, Bailey issued a statement saying Carr couldn’t have picked more able attorneys than Roy Barnes and John Bevis. But, Bailey said, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Carr’s delay in acting has put Georgia behind more than half the states in the Union and has us filing at a time when one of the worst offenders in the opioid crisis, Purdue Pharma, is reportedly consulting with attorneys about filing bankruptcy to avoid accountability.” That company is the target of numerous lawsuits by more than a dozen states.
Carr has been endorsed by his former boss, Sen. Isakson, and no less than 15 other current or former members of Congress and a bevy of elected state officials including Gov. Deal, House Speaker David Ralston and 121 of the 236 members of the General Assembly. Bailey has endorsements from the Police Benevolent Association, International Brotherhood of Police Officers and more than a dozen Georgia sheriffs as well as Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, the Georgia Association of Educators and the Sierra Club.
If the race were to be decided on endorsements, Carr would win, and with that much political clout behind him plus his incumbency, he should. But it’s the endorsement of voters that counts, and in this new era of politics, expected outcomes don’t always come out as expected.
