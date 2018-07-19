The words of the Declaration of Independence ring as true today as they did when Thomas Jefferson penned them in 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness … ”
Now, 242 years since that incomparable Declaration gave birth to what has become the greatest of nations, the pride of Americans in their country runs strong despite the current bitter partisan divide exacerbated by unending leftist attacks on the duly elected president, administration officials and employees, and Republicans in general.
Eighty-five percent of the people say they are proud to be Americans, according to a Rasmussen poll, and only nine percent say they are not. Even the greatest nation never gets 100 percent. This pride — patriotism is still a good word — is strongest among Republicans at 97 percent. Among Democrats, it’s 82 percent and among independents 79 percent. Rasmussen also finds that 70 percent of likely voters “believe the United States is the best nation in the world,” about the same as the last time the polling firm asked the question in October 2015.
And contrary to the previous administration’s insistence that this great country was not exceptional among the nations of the world, Rasmussen found that nearly three-fourths of likely voters (69 percent) “said the U.S. is more exceptional than other countries.”
These positive feelings, which you would never surmise from the daily news of unrest and shrill voices, suggest that all the anger and noise, protests, name-calling and personal attacks on President Trump and Republicans by leftists, Democrats and their media wing do not reflect mainstream America. That is confirmed by the polls. The RealClearPolitics average of polls recently showed Trump with a 45 percent approval — only one point lower than President Obama at the same point in his presidency.
That’s remarkable, considering the controversy and unrest over Trump’s immigration policies and enforcement of the laws. Even more telling, a Quinnipiac University Poll released just this week found 60 percent of those surveyed think Democrats in Congress are more interested in “exploiting the nation’s immigration issues for political gain” than in resolving the problems. Even 29 percent of Democrats in the poll held that view. Conclusion: The people see through all the smoke.
And while conservatives get heated up over biased reporting, it is not fooling most of the people. A whopping 62 percent of Americans polled in late June by Gallup said traditional news media are biased, 44 percent said they are inaccurate and 39 percent found “deliberate misinformation.” Those surveyed estimate 62 percent of the news they get from television, radio and newspapers is biased — and 80 percent of what’s presented as news on social media is biased.
“All this means people are telling pollsters they’re not easily suckered,” Gallup points out. “More than eight in 10 adults in the survey report being ‘angry or bothered’ by seeing biased information. A slightly greater proportion of Americans — more than nine in 10 — get angry or bothered by inaccurate information.”
This reflects the truth of the old saying attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Amen. That’s worth celebrating.
And in celebrating America’s 242nd year, in my book there’s no better way than how Lee Greenwood expresses it:
And I’m proud to be an American,
Where at least I know I’m free.
And I won’t forget the men who died,
Who gave that right to me.
And I gladly stand up
Next to you and defend her still today.
Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land,
God bless the USA.
