Two members of the Walker County school board discussed and tried to clarify Thursday evening, Nov. 1, the seeming delays in the board formulating and implementing a public participation policy.
“We understand the public feels we are dragging our feet,” said board member Karen Stoker. “But we have to take our time and do it right so it won’t be challenged and struck down again and so it fairly meets the needs of those wanting to address the board and of the board itself.”
Both she and board member Dale Wilson agreed that board members feel there is still a lot of miscommunication, misunderstanding and mistrust on both sides in the issue.
For example, while the board wants a public participation procedure and may be the only school board in the state without one, it apparently doesn’t have to have one, explained Stoker.
U.S. District Court Judge Harold Murphy, who struck down the board’s former 30-year-old policy on one point, did not rule the board had to have a policy and did not order the board to formulate one.
Stoker stressed that Murphy wrote that the board “can, and should, draft a new policy or revise the old one to address concerns, rather than shutting down public comment entirely.”
She pointed out that it is not as if teachers and parents alike had no communication channels with school board members. It is not uncommon for board members to get multiple cards, letters, calls and emails weekly from residents who have both positive and negative concerns with policies and personnel in the system, Stoker said.
Wilson said he gets most of his input personally as residents chat with him in the community. The only difference is that residents’ comments are addressed to individual board members rather than to the entire board at the same time. The individual avenues of address do allow the board member(s) to personally communicate with the residents one-on-one, whereas addressing the entire board during a meeting would not.
Both Stoker and Wilson said they, and their colleagues on the board, do communicate in some form almost daily with concerned residents. They also said that all school board members visit their schools regularly, talking with students, teachers, other school employees, and even parents, when they are available. Stoker noted that she had spent time at Fairyland Elementary on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
One of the biggest criticisms of the board concerning this public participation issue is, “Why is it taking the board so long to adopt a policy?”
According to Stoker, there are several contributing factors to the timeframe in adopting a policy.
One, and the most important to all members of the board, both agreed, is that it must be done right, especially since the old policy was struck down in court. Since the school board’s appeal of a ruling supporting a constitutional “free speech” suit against the board was upheld this summer, most board members have be compiling and studying the policies of other boards, mostly in Georgia, which have not been challenged. Stoker said she has collected more than 90 such policies, has studied and annotated them, and has come up with what she feels is a good, solid, fair policy.
Often, added Wilson, when one member finds a promising policy, he or she will email copies of it to the other board members, often with comments as to its strengths and weaknesses. So it’s not as easy as picking another school’s policy at random and implementing it. One size does not fit all.
Another delaying factor, noted Stoker, is the “closed meeting” law, which says that no more than two members can legally meet and discuss an issue. Thus, a special public participation meeting must be called so the entire board, or a majority thereof, can legally discuss and make decisions on an issue.
Another especially challenging factor concerning the time issue, explained Stoker, is that this school board has never had to research, develop, and write a policy “from scratch.” In other, similar situations, she said, a new policy or a policy revision would be presented and explained to the board, whose members could then question the department head or whoever presented it, and then the board would simply have to vote on the policy.
However, Stoker stressed, the board members are having to research this issue and similar policies, then repeatedly compare and discuss these as a group until they arrive at a consensus. Then, their policy has to be reviewed legally, lest they find themselves in the same state they were in before with the old policy.
Then, Stoker further explained, even after formulating a mutually acceptable policy, there is a 30-day study, question and answer hold until the board can vote on and adopt a policy for the superintendent to implement.
Both members admitted it is discouraging and frustrating at times when the public does not understand the board and feels the board is against them or perhaps protecting the superintendent -- or vice versa. It’s parents shouting, “Don’t you care about us?” that really pains the board members.
“We do care,” Wilson stressed. “We care a whole, whole lot. We want what is best for the children, parents, and educators of Walker County.”
Sometimes the public seems to forget that the school board members are parents and grandparents themselves, Stoker added.
Or the public doesn’t realize that most board members either are, have been, or come from a long line of educators themselves, Stoker said. They have run for and are on the school board because they care deeply about education in the schools of Walker County and about seeing that every student gets the best possible education he or she can.
“We really do understand the passion these parents have for their kids,” Wilson said.
Both stressed that the school board also cares that each parent gets the understanding and support he or she needs.
Further, they continued, board members care that each educator gets the resources and support needed to equip each of his and her students to be a strong, well-educated and well-prepared family, workforce, and community member and leader.
Therefore, implementing a public participation policy — which most board members do endorse — is not a quick and easy fix, Stoker summarized, not as quick and easy as most people think and assume. It is an investment of time, research, discussion, and balance, they agreed. The guiding adage for this endeavor is the same as for most projects in homes, businesses, and families: “If something is worth doing, it is worth doing right,” both Stoker and Wilson emphasized.