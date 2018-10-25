Authorities are looking for a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was recently stolen from a Rossville driveway.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was stolen sometime during the night of Oct. 17 or the morning of Oct. 18 from a residence on Grove Street off Lafayette Road.
The victim told police he parked the vehicle in his driveway around 10 p.m. and discovered it missing the following morning when he got up to go to work.
The truck is described as a blue 2014 Dodge Ram with a Red Man Hatchet sticker in the back window and Mag Wheels.
The vehicle also has tinted windows and Georgia license plate CIN1881.
Anyone with information regarding the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.