Debbie Lane has been chosen as the 2018-19 “Teacher of the Year” at Ringgold Elementary School.
Lane has taught elementary education for 31 years, 17 of those being at RES.
She is a graduate of Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri, earning her Bachelors of Science degree in Christian education. She later attended Pittsburg University where she earned her elementary certification.
She was born in Lexington Kentucky and is an avid University of Kan-sas fan.
She and her husband, who also teaches in the county, have resided in Ringgold for 17 years and have two daughters, both of whom are graduates of Ringgold High School.
At RES, Lane is known for her sweet spirit, pervasive positive attitude, and an abiding love for her students, her community, and her co-workers. When asked what inspires her, she shared a favorite quote by John Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”
Lane certainly represents all of these traits and more and is definitely a leader at RES.
The faculty and staff of Ringgold Elementary honor Debbie Lane for her 31 years of service to young people and her community.