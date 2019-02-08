Back Alley’s Valentine's Day show ‘Death Takes a Holiday’ takes the stage at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette and offers romance, reflection and a slice of life
Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to attend its slice-of-life, romantic comedy “Death Takes a Holiday.” Show dates are for one weekend only: Thursday, Valentines Day, Feb. 14 at 7:30; Friday, Feb. 15 at 7:30; Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2:30; and Saturday night at 7:30, and Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2:30.
The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before show time. Also available are special couples ticket package for Valentines weekend that includes two tickets, one large popcorn, and two drinks for $30, a savings of $8.
“Death Takes a Holiday” details the story of Death and his quest to understand why people are afraid of him and want to hang onto their lives. In order to answer the question Death takes on human form as Morte, recruiting an aging Duke to help teach him why life is so important to mankind. With the Duke as his guide, he begins to awkwardly navigate human activities, ranging from family to business to love.
As Morte spends time with the Duke’s family, he begins to understand the interpersonal relationships surrounding the Duke, and while the Duke spends time with Morte, he begins to accept the inevitable ending of life. Examining these two opposite journeys, we find something very interesting about true love.