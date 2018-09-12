DC-3
Airman 1st Class Shandresha Mitchell

Area residents can get up close and personal with (and even take a flight aboard) the 1937-build DC-3 “Flagship Detroit” when it anchors this year's Fly-in Saturday, Sept.22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaFayette Airport, 141 Gasque Drive, in LaFayette. / Special