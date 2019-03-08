Melody Day, superintendent of Chickamauga City Schools, pled no contest in court on Friday, March 8, regarding a theft charge. Also called a nolo contendere guilty plea, this is an alternative to “guilty” and “not guilty,” meaning that the defendant neither admits nor disputes the charge in question.
As a result of her plea, Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes told get counseling, to stay out of Belk stores and to pay restitution to Belk in the amount of $525. He further said her record (of her misdemeanor conviction for theft) could be expunged in a year if she follows those orders.
Day has worked for Chickamauga City Schools since 1978 when she was a teacher there. She was hired as superintendent in 2000.
No one from the school board was available Friday to comment, but in January board sources insisted that while her charge was still pending, she would continue to work under a presumption of innocence.
Day was accused of trying to steal more than $300 worth of clothing from Belk’s at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga on Dec. 2. She was allegedly switching price tags of sale items and full-price items while in a dressing room to lower the price.
When an employee noticed her selecting merchandise to take into the dressing room, Day was apprehended in the store and the police were called. The value of all the items was then reported to be a little more than $300. Police cited her for theft under $1,000.
The Chickamauga School Board’s monthly meeting will be on Monday, March 11, at 5:15 p.m. at 402 Cove Road.