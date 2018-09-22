Former US Rep. Marilyn Lloyd has passed away at the age of 89.
About five years ago, I was at an event at the Chattanooga Trade Center, and some great people were seated at the same table: local broadcasting legends “Miss Marcia” Kling, Luther Masingill, and former Congresswoman Marilyn Lloyd. I did what anyone would do, I grabbed my camera, handed it off, and squeezed in for a picture. It was like three people who belong on Chattanooga’s Mount Rushmore, and me.
During our numerous interviews on the 1980s era Morning Show, our 3rd District Congresswoman fielded live phone calls from her constituents. The caller would often begin the conversation by addressing “Mrs. Lloyd.” She would stop them and say, “Call me Marilyn.” She has passed away at the age of 89, and to honor her wishes, I will call her Marilyn.
Marilyn shared much of her amazing story when I was researching a book on local broadcasting. She asked me how I got interested in broadcasting, and I told her I started in radio at the age of 16. To my surprise, she said, “I did too.” It was while she was in high school, in Kentucky.
Later, Marilyn did many jobs, and during her marriage to Mort Lloyd, she returned to radio. They started WTTI in Dalton, and she ran the station. The couple also did a program together, Morning with Mort and Marilyn. While raising a young family, they expanded into other businesses, mostly managed by Marilyn, while Mort was in the public eye, as the face and voice of local news.
By August 1974, she was in her mid-40s. Mort’s path had taken him into politics, and he was off to a great start. He won the Congressional primary, and was the favorite to win the general election. When he died in a plane crash, his family and friends were devastated.
Marilyn, who was comfortable behind the scenes, reluctantly agreed to succeed her late husband in the congressional race. There were critics who considered her a timid widow seeking the sympathy vote. Some believed, if elected, she might serve briefly before giving way to a seasoned politician. Obviously, that did not happen. In 1994, Marilyn retired with a perfect record: ten election cycles, ten wins. Twenty years in the US House of Representatives.
She stood up to presidents and Congressional leaders of both parties. She immersed herself in projects like the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Clinch River Breeder Reactor, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. No one worked harder on veterans’ benefits and Social Security.
But it’s the personal memories I will cherish most. Prior to her first appearance on our morning show, she was concerned about the line of questioning she might face on live TV from co-host Helen Hardin and me. During the commercial break just before we introduced her, she leaned over and said, “Take it easy on me, you know I’m not a politician.”
We asked the tough questions, and she handled each one with ease. Angry folks called in about their benefits, the federal deficit, and Congressional pay raises. Marilyn answered each complaint very courteously, and always ended with a smile. The caller, sufficiently calmed, would then end the call, with a sincere, “Well thank you Marilyn, I really appreciate that!” as if a lion had just been tamed. At the next break, I leaned into Marilyn and said, “I thought you said you weren’t a politician!” She continued to smile and said, “I’m learning.”
In 1995, just days after she had retired, we met at her home. It was intended to be an exit interview. She told me the president for whom she had the most admiration was George H. W. Bush.
That surprised me, because they were of different political parties. She said that was the beauty of it. They disagreed on many issues, but she had learned that politics was all about relationships. In President Bush, she had found a kindred spirit, and their friendship continued long after they retired. She said, “If you want to get anything done, you’d better have friends on both sides of the aisle.”
She said she had no regrets about stepping down after 20 years in Washington. She was looking forward to spending time with her mother, who was then 99, her children, and grandchildren, and being able to devote more time to her church.
It was a pleasure to see her in retirement, as she donated her Congressional papers to UTC, part of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory was named in her honor, and as she supported many charities in her adopted hometown of Chattanooga.
I have no idea how she wanted to be remembered. That’s one question I never asked. But I will remember her as an ordinary person, thrust without warning into an extraordinary position, who then responded with exemplary service and leadership.
David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” a collection of his best columns. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or 3dc@epbfi.com.