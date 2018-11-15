Historic Rossville became historic once again on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the only city in Georgia to participate in the international Dance for Kindness celebrating World Kindness Day, which actually fell on Nov. 13 this year.
Dancers from around the area, including teams from each of the Walker County Schools, gathered Saturday afternoon at the Rossville Athletic Center for a flash mob delivering a message of kindness and love.
“The mission to spread kindness in our world is universal,” said Mitzi Davenport, school counselor for Walker County Schools and organizer of the Rossville flash mob. “With the increased rates of suicidal ideation and school violence, there's been a real push for kindness and inclusiveness in our country at the school counseling level.”
The international event in over 100 cities worldwide was hosted by Life Vest Inside, a grassroots, New York City-based nonprofit, that seeks to empower people to be a catalyst for kindness and, therefore, change.
During the first three minutes of dance, the dancers froze in positions of kindness, which included anything from handing someone flowers or carrying someone else's groceries, to tying a child's shoe or giving someone directions.
Then as the music picked up, the group performed a choreographed dance, which included the same moves that thousands of others across more than 50 countries performed as part of the worldwide flash mob.
“I think it's just a fun event to raise awareness,” Davenport said. “Dance is kind of a universal language — just like kindness.”
To further raise the level of awareness, volunteers handed out cards detailing random acts of kindness to those watching the event. With each card came a challenge for the spectator to complete the act described within the following week, then pass the card off to someone else, perpetuating the spread of kindness throughout the community.
“I hope they'll be inspired,” said Davenport. “The mission is to inspire and educate people to go out in their world and be kind.”
Davenport explained that ten percent of the proceeds from registration fees and donations would go toward Walker County Schools to teach kids empathy and kindness, which she hopes to do by using those dollars to start a kindness club. The club would be shaped using Life Vest Inside's classroom-oriented Kindness Curriculum — which the nonprofit's founder and CEO, Orly Wahba, told Davenport would make it the first of its kind.