On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Dade County substitute teacher Amanda Lenea Pardue of Trenton, 35, on charges of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation (felony).
On Friday, Aug. 31, the GBI was requested by Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith to conduct a child molestation investigation concerning Pardue sending inappropriate messages and pictures of herself to several 14-year-old male juveniles.
After numerous investigative acts and consulting with the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office, the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Pardue.
Pardue turned herself in to the Dade County jail without incident.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 706/624-1424.