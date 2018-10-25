Walker County Schools and Georgia Northwestern Technical College saw the full support of its community Tuesday, Oct. 23, as the new academy, “Walker Launch,” held a ribbon-cutting.
Several dozen administrators and instructors from both educational outlets, as well as business and community leaders from across Walker County were on hand for the ceremony.
GNTC President Pete McDonald praised the Launch concept, saying “How fantastic this program is. … Demand and salary for skilled workers are phenomenal, and our mission is workforce development and preparation.”
He noted that through a HOPE career grant students’ total tuition is paid by HOPE.
Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines added, “Walker Launch is an exciting, promising program about teaching the future of Walker County to live smarter; to avoid a lifestyle which forces so many families to live paycheck-to-paycheck.”
More than two dozen students from both LaFayette and Ridgeland high schools in Walker County are enrolled in the pilot year of Walker Launch. The students began attending dual-enrollment high school and college courses on the Walker County campus of GNTC in August.
Students can choose career pathways in machine tool technology, automotive technology, air-conditioning technology, welding and joint technology, logistics and supply chain, networking specialist, health information technology, web site design/development, accounting, and drafting technology.
In additional to the technical instruction, students spend one day a week on employment skills training such as communication, time management, employee relations, responsibility, and more. Along with their instructors, students have personal a personal mentor/coach working with them weekly.
The program is designed to offer specialized skilled training to prepare area students to master an essential skill and to “graduate more kids to come back to Walker County” and help grow existing and new industries looking to locate here, explained Raines.
“Our hope is to help students get into high-demand jobs,” said Raines. “We are training these young men and women for careers in everything from health care to logistics,” he said.
“Industry is looking and begging for workers with job skills,” echoed Julie Portwood, mission support specialist. She explained that all Launch students take the basic high school core classes and meet all entrance criteria set by GNTC.
“We push these students, and they have risen to the occasion,” she said.
Walker County Schools administration hopes to see the enrollment of the new Launch career academy expand to 200 students in the near future. For more information about the program, students and families can speak with the guidance counselor’s office at their high school. Students interested in joining the program will be required to apply to enroll in Walker Launch, as well as meet certain program guidelines.
Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting held in the 500 Building on the Walker County campus of GNTC were Raines, McDonald, Walker County Schools Coordinator of Innovation Matt Harris, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, Walker County School Board Member Karen Stoker, along with nearly two dozen other officials and business and leaders from Northwest Georgia.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.