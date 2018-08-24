Explanation and adoption of two resolutions approving $3 million Tax Anticipation Notes (TANs) from The Bank of LaFayette and from First Volunteer Bank highlighted the biweekly commissioner’s meeting in LaFayette Thursday evening, Sept. 23.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield explained a TAN as “payday lending for government” which allows governing bodies in Georgia to borrow against incoming revenue for the year and which must be paid off in full before the end of the year.
Whitfield said that in 2017, the county had a $3.5 million deficit from the previous year and projected an $8 million shortfall for 2017. Therefore, to meet county operating expenses and employee payrolls, the county needed to borrow $8 million. Seven banks turned the county down, but The Bank of LaFayette and First Volunteer Bank each approved a $4 million TAN which the county repaid with interest by Dec. 27, 2017.
In planning this year’s expenditures and budget, Whitfield said the county needed only $6 million to finish the year and that The Bank of LaFayette and First Volunteer Bank both agreed to a $3 million TAN. Ironically, he said, several other banks called him this year asking if the county needed a loan, but he explained he was “staying loyal to those two banks which were loyal to us” when the county most needed it.
He said his goal was to reduce the county’s TAN each year by $2 million until in four years the county would be self-sustaining with a balanced budget. Whitfield praised the fiscal teamwork by all departments and individuals that has enabled the county to reduce its TAN for 2018. Such teamwork and fiscal progress are “allowing Walker County to earn its credibility back and to get its house in order,” he said.