According to a news release from Brandon Whitley, interim general manager of the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA), a build-up of cooking grease in the sewer collection system caused a blockage last week that resulted in a spill. The discharge occurred between October 23-24 in a remote wooded area between Glass Mill Road and Lee Clarkson Road, near Chickamauga.
Vacuum trucks were used to clear the blockage and stop the spill, Whitley said. WCWSA also roped off the affected areas, spread lime and posted signs around the spill. The discharge was estimated to be about 25,000 to 30,000 gallons.
In addition, WCWSA reported the spill to Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and implemented a year-long stream monitoring program upstream and downstream of the spill, as some of the remnants entered the waters of Crawfish Creek, which is a tributary of West Chickamauga Creek. Whitley reassured the public that no fish kill has been observed.
WCWSA officials urge customers to help us reduce grease blockages by limiting the amount of grease cleaned off pots, pans and dishes and rinsed down the sink. Cooking grease solidifies in the collection system, just as bacon grease solidifies in your skillet, and can lead to these types of issues.