Every student at West Side Elementary and Cloud Springs Elementary schools went home on winter break with a big bag of food and goodies thanks to Community National Bank (CNB).
Last year, CNB filled 190 bags with food items to send home with children over Christmas break to help make sure they’d have a little extra during the holiday season. This year, they filled 900 bags. They also delivered stockings with special treats to preschoolers at West Side (Cloud Springs does not have pre-K classes).
“This is one way we enjoy helping our community,” says CNB Senior Vice President Natalie Hunt. “We knew last year when we started this project that we wanted to expand it. We were thrilled to be able to do 900 bags this year.”
Hunt and a host of volunteers gathered at CNB on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold the day before delivery and spent hours filling bags. Each bag included a combination of meal foods and treats — three boxes of macaroni and cheese, three packs of Ramen Noodles, eight pudding cups, four Jello cups, a full-size bag of pretzels or chips and a full-size pack of cookies. Pre-K stockings contained fruit gummies, candy canes, Kool Aid, silly string, Silly Putty, glow sticks, chocolate Santas, glow balls and reindeer antlers.
On delivery day, Dec. 14, children were wowed by a visit from Santa, who came along with bank representatives and other volunteers. Some ran to him to say hello and give him a hug. Older children at the schools helped adults make one trip after another on a cool, drizzly morning to bring bags inside.
Volunteers included management and staff from Community National Bank, North Georgia Healthcare Center, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, Catoosa government and the community.