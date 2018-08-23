After a six-month-long search, Catoosa County commissioners have made their choice for a new county manager.
During the Aug. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty announced that the board was ready to reveal Alisha Vaughn of Tunnel Hill as its choice.
Vaughn, who has worked as chief financial officer (CFO) for Whitfield County for the past six years, has a degree in accounting from the University of Georgia, as well as a wealth of finance experience in government.
The public has until Wednesday, Sept. 5, to review Alisha Vaughn’s resume and application, which are available at the County Administration Building at 800 Lafayette St. in Ringgold. The phone number is 706-965-2500.
Although Vaughn was named as the county’s lone remaining candidate for the position, the board cannot make the hire official for another two weeks.
“Pursuant to Georgia law, it is a confidential process, and it remains confidential until such time as the board of commissioners is in a position to announce a proposed final candidates or candidate for that position,” Patty explained. “We are in a position to announce final candidates for that position, and in accordance with the Georgia Open Records Act, the information that we have regarding our final candidate will be open for public inspection for at least a period of 14 days from tonight.”
In two weeks, after the public has had time to review Vaughn’s resume and application, the hire can be made official.
“At this time, we’d like to introduce Mrs. Alisha Vaughn,” Commission Chairman Steven Henry said. “She brought her family with her — her husband and daughter.”
One thing that Henry said jumped out at him regarding Vaughn was her CFO experience in Whitfield County, and her work as assistant finance director with the city of Dalton before that.
“Alisha has 12 years of experience in government, which weighed heavily on our decision-making process,” Henry said. “A lot of people think you can just jump in and run a government, but it works a little different. We’re looking forward to working with you.”
The county’s search for a new county manager began in late February, when then-county manager Jim Walker abruptly resigned during executive session of a meeting.
The county reached a $54,000 settlement with Walker two weeks later, which led to CFO Carl Henson pulling double-duty as both CFO and interim county manager while the hiring search has been underway.
The board received 33 applications for the position and interviewed more than half a dozen candidates.
With her husband and daughter by her side, Vaughn expressed her excitement for the job.
“I appreciate the board for giving me this opportunity,” Vaughn said. “I really am excited, so thank you all.”