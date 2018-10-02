Catoosa County detectives are investigating a theft case involving guns and jewelry that were stolen from a Rossville residence.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between Sept. 13 and 23 on Edsel Drive near Mack Smith Road.
The victim told police she discovered her handgun missing on Sept. 21 and the additional items missing on Sept. 23.
Several hundred dollars in coins were stolen from a backpack, as well as several necklaces, earrings, and the single-shot .45-caliber pistol.
The handgun is described as black with white handles and an octagon barrel.
The total value of the stolen property is an estimated $1,850.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.