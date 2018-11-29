This year’s Cocoa with Santa made Christmas wishes come true for 109 children. The event raised $345 for the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library.
Thanks to donations from the Friends of the Library and the LaFayette Women’s Club, the event only cost families $5 to attend.
Friends of the Library President Rachel Oesch Willeford said the volunteers made the difference.
“Santa Jim and Mrs. Claus worked the event for free. Lots of middle and high school volunteers helped with the event and as always the LaFayette Woman’s Club and the Friends of the Library made sure the event ran smoothly.”
Willeford said plans are already in the works for next year.
“This is one of the most popular events that the Friends hosts and we will definitely do another Cocoa with Santa next year.”
For more information about Cocoa with Santa or the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County library, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.