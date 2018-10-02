At Ringgold Elementary School, students are enjoying various clubs of their choosing one hour per month.
Students were given a list of about 25 clubs, sponsored by homeroom and connections teacher. They were then asked to select their top three club choices. Mrs. Kim Erwin, principal, and a team of teachers then reviewed the requests and placed students in clubs.
Children have met twice so far and seem to be loving the opportunities. Clubs vary from an exercise club to fishing to crafts, gardening, Legos, and more. There is a wide variety — certainly something for everyone.
In the world of education today, there is little time for arts, crafts, game-playing, hobbies, etc. Providing Club Day each month allows children the chance to interact with teachers and students from different grade levels, while enjoying something of interest to them.
Thus far, Club Day has been a huge success among students.