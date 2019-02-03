The familiar sights and sounds of the circus will ring out tonight, Feb. 6, in LaFayette, but the big top won’t be under a giant outdoor tent. Instead, it will be inside the Municipal Park Center Gym at 628 South Main St. as a small, family circus comes to town for one show only.
The Star Family Circus, a two-family act based out of Sarasota, Fla., will perform at 7 p.m. tonight.
Tickets for children 12-years-old and under are free, with the purchase of an adult admission for $12.
Tickets for students 13-17 years of age are $6 each. Tickets will be sold at the door, which opens one hour before the show.
The Star Family Circus is a small one, without big circus animals and super high wires.
“This year, Jack the Kangaroo, who has been featured for some time with the group, has retired to Florida,” said Cathy English, circus spokesperson.
“We are now featuring motorcycle daredevils in the giant globe, an act that kids really love. We also have cute and cuddly performing puppy dogs, as well as ‘Remi’ the Capuchin cowboy riding Tina, the miniature horse.”
English says today’s show will also have other amazing acts including acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, funny clowns, audience participation and much more.
“Close to show time, we invite all the children to sit on vinyl mats — right up next to the performance ring mat. They feel like they are a part of the show, and they get the best view that way,” English said.
The performers all have several jobs. Not only will they perform on the night of the show, but they will also help to set up all of the equipment. A small group of trucks carries the performers and their equipment from state to state.
“We arrive at the building about 9 a.m., get our trailers parked and usually start setting in soon after that. We will have one show at 7 p.m. that will last about an hour and a half, and we’ll be out of the building by 10:30 p.m.,” she said.
English says it is a busy time but a fun one.
“Our tours last for numerous months at a time, without any days off. It’s busy, but we all love the life,” she said.
As for the show, English guarantees it will be fun.
“This is a small, up close circus experience — one that families really enjoy.”