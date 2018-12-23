Christmas is filled with sights and sounds that make the season unique. Carols fill the air everywhere, and the aromas of the season from evergreen to cinnamon tantalize our senses. The Christ child and Santa are the two personages symbolizing the season. But perhaps the most common and prevalent symbol of the season is the Christmas tree.
Many of us remember going out with parents or other relatives, picking, cutting down, and dragging home our own tree. That certainly dates me, I’m sure, for now most people buy their precut tree from Walmart or Food Lion or go to one of many tree farms in Walker and Catoosa county, pick out their favorite, tie it to the top of their car and head home.
The mighty — or mini — Christmas tree has the potential of being one of the most beautiful sights of the year, whether it be inside or out or decorated simply or elaborately.
To me, one of the fascinations of the Christmas tree is its long history and the multitude of interesting, if not fascinating, facts, statistics, and even trivia available.
The tree even inspires humor as I saw a cute, insightful meme this season of a dog and a toddler looking at one another in front of a lovely living room Christmas tree as the dog supposedly says or thinks, “So let me get this straight: I can’t bring a stick into the house, but you’re allowed to bring in a whole tree?!?”
So, while we are taking our tree down this week and getting ready to dispose of it, let’s consider some tree truths and trivia, assembled from a wide variety of sources.
The tree itself
Many harvested Christmas trees do not grow in the wild, but are raised on farms. Christmas trees are an agricultural product.
Roughly one million acres are dedicated to tree farming.
Approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year.
The top Christmas tree-producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington.
Every state in the United States grows Christmas trees.
The most common Christmas tree species are balsam fir, Douglas-fir, Fraser fir, noble fir, Scotch pine, Virginia pine and white pine.
There are almost 15,000 farms growing Christmas trees in the U.S. and more than 100,000 people employed in the industry.
There are approximately 350 million Christmas trees growing on U.S. farms.
Tree farms are beneficial to the environment because they reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the air and help counter global warming.
The 10 most popular types of Christmas tree are Balsam fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Noble fir, Scotch pine, White pines, Colorado blue spruce, White fir, Leyland cypress, and Virginia pine.
The average growing time for a Christmas tree is 7 years, but it can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree to the typical height of 6-7 feet.
In the first 5-7 days, a cut tree in your home will consume as much as a quart of water a day.
Besides evergreens, other types of trees such as cherry and hawthorns were used as Christmas trees in the past.
Real Christmas trees came eighth in a survey of the nation’s favorite smells in 2004, just behind the sea but ahead of perfume.
The average Christmas tree contains about 30,000 bugs and insects.
Christmas trees can be recycled into mulch.
93% of real Christmas tree consumers recycle their tree in community recycling programs, their garden or backyard.
In the United States, there are more than 4,000 Christmas tree recycling programs.
The tree in history
A ‘Tree of Paradise’ was also used in old mystery plays to symbolize the Garden of Eden. Apples hung on it may be the origin of tree decorations.
Even before the time of Christ, evergreen trees were seen in winter as a symbol of fertility.
The use of evergreen trees to celebrate the winter season occurred before the birth of Christ.
The first decorated Christmas tree was in Riga, Latvia in 1510.
The first printed reference to Christmas trees appeared in Germany in 1531. Germans are credited with bringing the first Christmas trees into the home and decorating them in the spirit of Christmas. The first recorded reference to the Christmas tree dates back to the 16th century.
The tree was traditionally decorated with edibles such as apples, nuts, or other foods. In the 18th century, it began to be illuminated by candles which were ultimately replaced by Christmas lights after the advent of electrification.
Using small candles to light a Christmas tree dates back to the middle of the 17th century.
England’s first Christmas tree was brought to Windsor by Charlotte, wife of George III, in 1800…but it was the trees brought in the 1840s by Prince Albert, consort of Queen Victoria, that led to their popularity throughout the UK.
The first use of the term “Christmas tree” in English was in 1835.
In the U.S., Pennsylvania German settlers had community trees as early as 1747, but the first record of a tree being on display in America was in the 1830s.
Queen Victoria popularized the Christmas tree. In 1846, Queen Victoria and her beloved Albert, a German prince, were sketched standing with their children around a Christmas tree, making it immediately popular with both the British court and East Coast American society.
Live Christmas trees have been sold commercially in the United States since about 1850.
The first Christmas tree retail lot in the United States was started by Mark Carr in New York, in 1851.
Artificial Christmas trees were developed in Germany during the 19th century and later became popular in the United States. These “trees” were made using goose feathers that were dyed green and attached to wire branches. The wire branches were then wrapped around a central dowel rod that acted as the trunk.
President Benjamin Harrison placed the first Christmas tree in the White House in 1889. Not all White House families put up trees after President Harrison. Teddy Roosevelt, a devoted conservationist, didn’t approve of cutting trees for Christmas decorations.
Manufactured Christmas tree ornaments were first sold by Woolworths in 1880.
Thomas Edison’s assistant, Edward Johnson, came up with the idea of electric lights for Christmas trees in 1882, and Christmas tree lights were first mass-produced in 1890.
Grover Cleveland’s presidency saw the first electric lights used on a White House Christmas tree.
Calvin Coolidge was the first president to preside over the National Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 1923. The United States’ National Christmas Tree has been lit each year since 1923 on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Rockefeller Christmas tree tradition dates back to the Great Depression. In 1931, construction workers at the Rockefeller Center site decided to pool their money to buy a tree that they decorated with handmade garlands. In 1933, Rockefeller Center made it an annual tradition. During WWII, the Rockefeller tree was decorated with patriotic red, white, and blue globes and stars—and no materials needed for the war could be used on the tree. In 1944, the tree couldn’t be lit due to wartime blackout rules. Since 2004 the tree has been topped with a 550-pound Swarovski Crystal star. And since 2007, the tree has been lit with 30,000 energy-efficient LED’s which are powered by solar panels.
In 1954, a Pathway of Peace featuring smaller trees representing every state was added to the National Christmas tree celebration.
Jackie Kennedy began the tradition of selecting a theme for the official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room in 1961, with a Nutcracker Suite ballet theme.
After the death of President Kennedy on November 22, 1963, the lighting of the National Christmas tree was postponed until after a 30-day period of national mourning.
Along with the Nativity scene, the Christmas tree is popular in Guatemala because of their large German population.
During most of the 1970s and 1980s, the largest decorated Christmas tree in the world was put up every year on the property of the National Enquirer in Lantana, Florida. This tradition grew into one of the most spectacular and celebrated events in the history of southern Florida, but was discontinued on the death of the paper’s founder in the late 1980s.
In 2012, 35% of real Christmas trees sold were from chain stores or garden centers/nursery, 24% from cut and harvest farms, 15% from retail tree lots, and 15% from non-profit groups.
In 2012, 10.9 million artificial trees were purchased in the United States.
Today, most artificial Christmas trees are made from PVC plastic. PVC trees are fire-retardant but not fire-resistant. Eighty percent of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China.
Today, there are a wide variety of traditional ornaments, such as garland, tinsel, and candy canes.
An angel or star might be placed at the top of the tree to represent the archangel Gabriel or the Star of Bethlehem from the Nativity.