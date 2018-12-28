BoyntonXmasMovie

The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold hosted Down Home Christmas Movie Night at the Ringgold Depot recently with a showing of “The Polar Express,” raising $728 in donations to help area residents. Partners were Blackwell Automotive, Boynton United Methodist Church, FirstBank of Ringgold, Grocery Outlet of Ringgold, Dennis Mason Construction, Dr. Denise Q. Shepard, and North Georgia EMC Members Operation Round Up and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lions are (back) Randall Franks, Ray Nelms, Tom Rector, Ann Orr and Richmond Blackwell; (front) Johnny Long, Wanda Harwood and Randy Walworth.

Tags