Multiple Christmas gifts were stolen from a Rossville vehicle after someone broke into it during the night, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime during the night of Nov. 28 or the morning of Nov. 29 on Hargrave Road in Rossville near East Ridge, Tenn.
The victim told police she went inside her home just after 7 p.m., and discovered the vehicle had been broken into about 12 hours later.
There was not any visible damage to the vehicle. Although there were no signs of forced entry, the victim insisted that she locked the vehicle before she went in for the night.
Among the items stolen was a 40-inch TV and a bag containing several candle waxes and scents.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $300.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Busby at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.