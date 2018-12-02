Is your church, school, or class planning a special Christmas production such as a play, a cantata, a drive-through, caroling, etc?
Send us information – and art if possible – on your production including the event, location, date and time, and we will help you announce and promote your event on our website, Facebook page, and in the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Please email announcements for Catoosa County to catoosacountynews@catoosanews.com.
Please email announcements for Walker County to walkercountymessenger@walkermessenger.com.
Thank you for letting us help you promote your special Christmas productions!