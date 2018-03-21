The Tri-State Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Planning Team invites area pastors and church leaders to a free Pastors’ Luncheon on Wednesday, May 2, noon to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. Due to increased response, on Friday, May 4, noon to 1 p.m. at Patriot Hall in Ringgold, a second free luncheon is being held.
The purpose of these events is to inform area ministers, to give a brief update on how the organization relates to current issues regarding Israel, to summarize the work of the nearly 4 million members strong Christians United for Israel organization, and to introduce the new CUFI coordinator for Georgia. The luncheons are open to all pastors and church leaders in North Georgia, North Alabama, and Southeast Tennessee. With a prior reservation, there is no charge for pastors and church leaders to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Margaret Bean at 423-645-1552.
Pastor Victor Styrsky, speaker for the events, serves as CUFI’s Eastern Regional coordinator. Pastor Styrsky has been a pastor, music director, and pro-Israel leader in California for more than thirty years, and is the author of "Honest to God — Christian Zionists Confront 10 Questions Jews Need Answered." Pastor Styrsky assumed CUFI’s Eastern Regional coordinator position after serving several years as CUFI’s California director, and has been a frequent speaker at college campuses, churches, synagogues, AIPAC, and other pro-Israel organizations across the nation. Victor and his wife Marita have lived in the midst of an inner city Pakistani, Sunni Muslim community in Sacramento for over a decade.
For more information about CUFI or these luncheons, contact Margaret Bean at 423-645-1552 (cell) or 706-935-3839 (home). For more information about Christians United for Israel, contact: www.cufi.org.