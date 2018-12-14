“This year our church decided to start a yearly award to be given out to businesses and community leaders that go above and beyond in treating their customers and clients with respect, while operating in such a way that demonstrates an exemplary moral standard,” said Wayne Chasteen, lead pastor at Christ First Church in Ringgold/Rock Spring.
“There are two award-winners this year. Our awardees for 2018 are Hank's Tire and Service in Rock Spring and Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette.
“This all came about as a community impact initiative I challenged the church with to be a true community involvement ministry. We began taking nominations in July. On Dec. 3 we made presentation to our 2018 awardees.
“Next year, we will take nominations beginning in May and running through September, with award presentations being made in October.”
Nominations can be made by letter to Christ First Church, 1008 N. Beaumont Road, Ringgold, GA 30736; or by the church's social media and web pages.
Nominations should be in letter form telling why the person or business is being nominated.
Nominations will be taken from the tri-county area: Catoosa and Walker counties in North Georgia and Hamilton County in Tennessee.