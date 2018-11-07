It’s been said by comedians. The term has been used in conversations among people from all walks of life. Let me begin today by using it myself. “You can’t fix stupid.”
My political gauge leans right. Not as far as many. But it still leans right. Specifically, as it applies to finances.
My life has been blessed to have friends of all colors, religions, nationalities, sexual orientations, and political affiliations. The labels of a person should mean nothing. For me, it’s only about how they treat me. It’s that simple. Labels only complicate something that has no reason to be complicated.
A week ago, our nation was rocked by another tragedy. The shooting occurred at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven innocent people lost their lives as they were gunned down in this Jewish house of worship. The gunman yelled, “All Jews must die” before carrying out the massacre.
Immediately following this needless tragedy, many begin to politicize the incident. There were some who blamed the shooter’s actions on President Trump. Hold that thought.
Even though I lean to the right, I don’t have Trump bumper stickers on my car. My prayers are with him and our nation just as they were with President Obama. I do wish our president would learn to use restraint before posting his every thought to Twitter. He doesn’t seem to have a filter.
However, for someone to think he is responsible for the shooting of these innocent people is just stupid. And, you can’t fix stupid. When are we going to stop making excuses for criminals? It is time we faced the reality this world has evil people in it. They are going to do evil things regardless of the president. By saying President Trump is responsible, is somehow justifying the terroristic act of this criminal.
This was a bad man who did a bad thing. No excuses for his behavior. There is no one else to blame. Blame the one who did it. Anything less, is a slap in the face to our Jewish friends who mourn this loss. That is unacceptable. To politicize this horrendous act by the devil is also disrespecting our Jewish friends.
I’m not Jewish. I’m of the Christian faith. I was raised a Baptist. Regardless of your religious choice, I believe in being saved. Use whatever words make you feel good. I was saved. How did that happen? It was simple. I repented of my sins, ask God to save me, and He did. I wasn’t special. He died for all of us.
Life has also taught me that being a Baptist won’t get me to heaven. Only being saved will. Again, use your own terminology. A Christian is a Christian. I’m relatively sure there won’t be any denominations in heaven. So, if anyone thinks only those belonging to their denomination will be in heaven, I can only say, wow! See paragraph one.
I was once married to a lady who had a sister, Sharon, who married Alan Weinstein. Alan is Jewish because his parents are Jewish. Sound familiar? That’s how most of us find our religion. They have two beautiful and successful children, Ben and Abby. The Weinsteins are good folks whom I love.
I was honored to be invited and attend Ben’s bar mitzvah. It was interesting to me as I enjoy learning about other people’s beliefs. Everyone was friendly. Most of all, no one tried to convert me. They treated me with respect.
Catholics have also suffered. My friend Teresa Clark told me about the threats of violence growing up Catholic in Birmingham. She said the terrorism of the time was geared toward Jews, Catholics and blacks. Since her dad chose to worship with black Catholics, she was exposed to a double dose.
I’m not stupid enough to try and make comparisons as to which groups have suffered more. Hate is hate. People from many walks of life have been victims. Teresa said that even as an adult, the scars remain with her today. She’s a forgiving woman though she will never forget.
I have never lived good enough to judge anyone. I’ve made one mistake after another. Thankfully, we serve a loving and forgiving God.
Some nonprofit has accused Sheriff Reynolds of promoting religion. Maybe my column does the same. Don’t be offended. Just don’t read our writings.
Don’t take my word for any of this. Work out your own salvation. It’s the only way to heaven!
Chris Collett is a lifelong resident of Canton.