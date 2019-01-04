Chickamauga City Schools Superintendent Melody Day is accused of trying to steal more than $300 worth of clothing from Belk’s at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga on Dec. 2.
Day was allegedly switching price tags of sale items and full-price items while in a dressing room to lower the price.
When an employee noticed her selecting merchandise to take into the dressing room, Day was apprehended in the store and the police were called. The value of all the items was a little more than $300. She has been cited for theft under $1,000.
She was issued a citation rather than arrested and was told to turn herself into the Hamilton County (Tenn.) jail on Jan 2 and was also issued a summons to appear in court on Jan. 16.
She had not turned herself in as of Thursday afternoon, Jan. 3, and her attorney, Lee Davis, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that Day denies the charge and that he is waiting to hear what further evidence police will present in her Sessions Court hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Davis said Day cooperated with the security guard at Belk’s and that he believes there may have been some confusion and, potentially, price tags could have been swapped by accident.
The Free Press reported that Day has worked for Chickamauga City Schools since 1978, first as a teacher. The Board of Education hired her as superintendent in 2000, and she has continued in her role as superintendent since then.
A school board representative said Day told the board about the accusation shortly after it happened. They said she will remain in her position pending court proceedings.