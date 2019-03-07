The Walker County Chamber of Commerce, officials and residents of Chickamauga, and others from around the county welcomed Cannon Drugs to the community with an official ribbon cutting Thursday.
Chamber President Lacey Wilson welcomed co-owners Neal and Carolyn Florence and Heather Staton and thanked them for choosing to make Walker County and Chickamauga their home.
Mr. Florence said they were “proud to be a part of Chickamauga” and noted that Cannon Drugs has proved that it is possible for an independent (as opposed to a chain) to come in and successfully establish itself in a community.
Cannon Drugs is conveniently located at 357 Lee & Gordon Mill Road, about two block west of the Chickamauga McDonald’s.
In addition to the Florences, the staff of Cannon Drugs includes Staton, one of two pharmacists; Casey Smith, the other pharmacist and manager; and two technicians, Michele Peppers and Linda Bradford.
The motto and goal of the pharmacy is “aiming for a healthier you,” and its website, cannondrugs.com, explains a variety of services it offers, including a 24-hour automated refill service, delivery in the Chickamauga community for customers’ convenience, a wide variety of over-the-counter medications and a full line of Mason vitamins, and consultation by the pharmacists when customers have any questions about their medications.
The staff of Cannon Drugs pride themselves on being an independent pharmacy, here to serve local patients, not a big corporation or company.
Though Cannon Drugs is new, the friendly staff are competent and committed, and enthusiastically assure the community: “We can't wait to make Cannon Drugs your new pharmacy home!”