With the intention of making its public utilities self-sufficient, Chickamauga is raising the rate residents and businesses will pay electricity and has agreed to sell up to 300,000 gallons of water to the county.
City Manager Micheal Haney informed the city council during last month’s meeting that the electric department “has been losing about $10,000 a month” over the past eight months.
TVA, which provides the utility with electricity that the city-owned utility resells, suggested a rate adjustment to staunch those financial losses.
Haney said the present base cost for electric is $16.42 with a kWh charge of .07390 and TVA fuel charges totaling .09381 cents kWh. The Aug. 1, 2018 billing will adjust to .07878 cents with TVA fuel surcharge .09869 cents kWh.
The overall increase on customer billing will average about 5.2 percent for all classes from residential to GSA1 and GSA2 customers on their bills.
That means residential customers with larger kWh power usage — with an average of 2,000 kWh per month — will see about a $10.62 increase on their total power billing. Residential customers with a lower monthly usage of 500 kWh will only see an average $3.30 increase, Haney said.
Also during the July 2 council meeting, the city manager outlined a new agreement whereby Chickamauga can sell as much as 300,000 gallons of water each day to the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority.
Haney said WCWSA sometimes “is unable to provide sufficient water to LaFayette” and that this will help overly taxing the system during summer months when water use is highest.
While helping WCWSA and LaFayette meet demands, sales of Chickamauga’s water could produce as much as $7,600 in revenue each month, Haney said.
The agreement involves installing a 6-inch main and associated valves that will make the transfer of water from one system to the other possible, he said.
In addition to upgrades and rate adjustments for utilities, Haney advised the council of something happening outside the city limits is of great importance to the city, its quality of life and marketability to potential tourists.
The Riverview Foundation, part of what was the Chattanooga-based Lyndhurst Foundation, has contributed $80,000 to preparations for a section of multi-use trail.
The proposed section will pass under the U.S. Highway 27 Bypass near the intersection of Wilder Road, linking the southern boundary of the National Park Service’s Chickamauga Battlefield to Osburn Street.
Long-range plans call for the trail to eventually connect with Chickamauga’s greenway that stretches from the 55-acre Crawfish Springs Wetland Park beside Coke Oven Branch through Veterans Memorial (the helicopter) Park, passes under a railroad trestle near the Chappell’s grocery downtown and to Coke Oven Park.
North of the battlefield, Fort Oglethorpe has a combination of sidewalks and 10-foot wide multi-use paved pathways that parallel Battlefield Parkway all the way to West Chickamauga Creek — behind O’Charley’s and Panera restaurants.
Traveling west from Chickamauga the trail network might someday continue 18 miles to Pigeon Mountain and on to Cloudland Canyon State Park.