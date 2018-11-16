Chickamauga council members, at their Nov. 5 meeting, approved an ordinance establishing a Historic Preservation Commission.
The commission will establish a uniform procedure for protecting and enhancing historic places, districts and sites. It would also be part of the planning functions for the city.
Responsibilities and powers held by the Historic Preservation Commission include preparing and maintaining an inventory of all potential historic properties, conducting educational programs, and seeking out local, state, and private funds for historic preservation.
The city was incorporated in 1891, shortly after the dedication of Chickamauga Battlefield in 1890. The battlefield is the largest and oldest Civil War battlefield in the U.S. For that reason, Chickamauga’s citizens believe its historic landmarks, markers, and other aspects to be important not only to the identity of the city of Chickamauga, but Chattanooga itself.
According to section three of the ordinance, the commission will consist of five members, each to be appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council. All members are required to be Chickamauga residents. At least three of these members will come from professions in architecture, history, planning, archaeology, or related fields.