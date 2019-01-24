Chickamauga will hold elections for several offices on Nov. 5.
Offices up for election mayor (qualifying fee: $264.33); two city council seats (qualifying fee: $255.33); three school board seats, including a special election for an unexpired seat (qualifying fee: $18)
The qualifying period runs Aug. 19-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. at Chickamauga City Hall at 103 Crittenden Ave..
Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election. Residents can register at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Early voting begins Oct. 15 and continues through Nov. 1 at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For those who do not vote early, the election on Nov. 5 will be held at the Chickamauga Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.